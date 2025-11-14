MLS Aligns with Europe's Elite: Major Calendar Overhaul by 2027

In a significant overhaul, Major League Soccer (MLS) will realign its competition calendar starting in 2027, aligning with Europe's elite leagues. The league announced the decision, marking a landmark move set to enhance competitiveness and global synchronization.

The transition will commence with a shortened campaign from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs, and MLS Cup final. The full transition to a summer-to-spring season will extend from July 2027 through May 2028, including a winter break to avoid harsh weather interruptions.

Commissioner Don Garber emphasized this historic decision, projecting improved transfer market activity and positioning the playoffs during less crowded sports calendar months. The move has garnered 92% support from league viewers, promising a strategic boost for American soccer, aligning it more closely with FIFA international dates.