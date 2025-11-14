Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass of pace bowling, setting the tone for India by claiming crucial early wickets against South Africa at Eden Gardens. His effectiveness disrupted the Proteas' solid start, restricting them to 104/3 by the end of the first session.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, South African openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton began with caution before capitalizing on a quick outfield and Mohammed Siraj's inconsistent lengths. Rickelton managed to break the shackles with successive boundaries, placing India under pressure early.

Despite this fiery start, Bumrah's incisive bowling spells and crucial support from India's spinners shifted the momentum. Markram's dismissal due to extra bounce and Bavuma's falter against spin highlighted India's strategy of combining pace and spin to contain the Proteas before the session concluded.

