Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas
Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling moved India to a favorable position as they reduced South Africa to 104/3 at Eden Gardens. The Proteas initially started strong but faltered against Indian spinners. Key wickets by Bumrah and disciplined spin from Axar Patel and Kuldeep ensured India's dominance after one session.
- Country:
- India
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass of pace bowling, setting the tone for India by claiming crucial early wickets against South Africa at Eden Gardens. His effectiveness disrupted the Proteas' solid start, restricting them to 104/3 by the end of the first session.
Winning the toss and opting to bat, South African openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton began with caution before capitalizing on a quick outfield and Mohammed Siraj's inconsistent lengths. Rickelton managed to break the shackles with successive boundaries, placing India under pressure early.
Despite this fiery start, Bumrah's incisive bowling spells and crucial support from India's spinners shifted the momentum. Markram's dismissal due to extra bounce and Bavuma's falter against spin highlighted India's strategy of combining pace and spin to contain the Proteas before the session concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bumrah
- India
- Proteas
- spinners
- Eden Gardens
- cricket
- Markram
- Rickelton
- Axar Patel
- Kuldeep
ALSO READ
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds
Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats
USA's Historic Debut in Blind Cricket World Cup 2025 Sparks Excitement
From Bhopal to Oman: Shrivastava's Unyielding Cricket Journey