Chess Showdown: Rising Stars Clash in World Cup Pre-Quarterfinals

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna prepare for a challenging pre-quarterfinal in the World Cup, each facing formidable opponents. Arjun takes on Levon Aronian, while Harikrishna meets Jose Eduardo Martinez Alacantara. With high stakes, including places in the Candidates, these matches promise intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:08 IST
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is set to face in-form Levon Aronian in the World Cup pre-quarterfinal. Arjun, coming off a 2-0 win over Peter Leko, holds a slight rating edge. The match is anticipated to be a balanced battle given Aronian's excellent form.

P Harikrishna faces Jose Eduardo Martinez, known for defeating higher-ranked opponents. Harikrishna, who has never played a classical game against the Mexican, looks to rest before tackling the new challenge. Meanwhile, after Daniil Dubov eliminated R Praggnanandhaa, only Arjun and Harikrishna remain to secure honors for India.

Three coveted spots for the next Candidates tournament are on the line. Gukesh, having previously won the World Cup and participated with Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, is not in the fray, leaving Arjun and 2750+ rated Wei Yi as the last two high-ranked players. Fans eagerly await the results of these high-stakes clashes.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

