Chess Showdown: Rising Stars Clash in World Cup Pre-Quarterfinals

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is set to face in-form Levon Aronian in the World Cup pre-quarterfinal. Arjun, coming off a 2-0 win over Peter Leko, holds a slight rating edge. The match is anticipated to be a balanced battle given Aronian's excellent form.

P Harikrishna faces Jose Eduardo Martinez, known for defeating higher-ranked opponents. Harikrishna, who has never played a classical game against the Mexican, looks to rest before tackling the new challenge. Meanwhile, after Daniil Dubov eliminated R Praggnanandhaa, only Arjun and Harikrishna remain to secure honors for India.

Three coveted spots for the next Candidates tournament are on the line. Gukesh, having previously won the World Cup and participated with Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, is not in the fray, leaving Arjun and 2750+ rated Wei Yi as the last two high-ranked players. Fans eagerly await the results of these high-stakes clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)