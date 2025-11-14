Wrestling Star Pooja Dhanda Ties the Knot, Continues Sporting Legacy

Pooja Dhanda, the celebrated Indian wrestler and Arjuna awardee, has embarked on a new chapter of her life by marrying Abhishek Boora at an intimate ceremony in Hisar.

The event, attended by numerous sports personalities and political leaders, underscored Dhanda's remarkable career. She is famed for earning a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest and a silver medal at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics. As an accomplished athlete, she also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Despite her new personal commitments, Dhanda remains committed to the wrestling arena. Employed as a senior wrestling coach with the Haryana Sports Department, she is determined to guide young athletes towards Olympic success, continuing her legacy in Indian sports.

