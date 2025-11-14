Left Menu

Teen Sensation Manoj S Poised for Historic PGTI Victory

Teenager Manoj S delivered an impressive performance in the Trident Open, leading with a five-under 67 in the third round. At 17, the Bengaluru native is on course to become the youngest professional winner on the PGTI, challenging existing records as he maintains a one-shot lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:57 IST
Manoj S in action during Round-3 of Trident Open 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a stunning show of talent, 17-year-old Manoj S shot a five-under 67 to claim the lead during the third round of the Trident Open at Chandigarh Golf Club. Manoj, a rookie from Bengaluru, moved to a total of nine-under 207, securing a one-shot advantage.

Manoj is on track to make history as the youngest professional victor on the PGTI, potentially breaking the record held by Shubhankar Sharma. At 17 years, seven months, and 26 days, Manoj aims to surpass Sharma, who won at 17 years, eight months, and 22 days.

Manoj's remarkable gameplay included four birdies on the front nine and additional success on the back nine. His consistent performance has positioned him ahead of seasoned players like former Order of Merit champion Manu Gandas. As conditions improved, Manoj capitalized on his opportunities, culminating in his near hole-in-one on the Par-3 14th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

