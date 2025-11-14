Left Menu

Rohit Leads Indian Junior Hockey Team for World Cup

Rohit has been appointed as the captain of the Indian junior men's hockey team for the FIH World Cup in Tamil Nadu. The team is in Pool B and will face Chile, Switzerland, and Oman. Led by coach PR Sreejesh, the squad includes skilled players with international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:51 IST
Dragflicker Rohit will captain the Indian junior men's hockey team, as announced by Hockey India. The 18-member team is set to compete in the FIH World Cup in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10.

Coached by the legendary PR Sreejesh, the team will face Chile, Switzerland, and Oman in Pool B. "We have selected players based on their physical and mental capabilities to handle tournament pressure," Sreejesh stated. The team aims for success following their silver medal win at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Rohit, along with experienced defenders like Amir Ali and others, anchors the defense. Midfielders include Ankit Pal and Rosan Kujur, while the forward line boasts Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Arshdeep Singh, among others. The team has enhanced their skills by playing against the senior team in Bengaluru as part of their preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

