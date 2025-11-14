Lakshya Sen Reaches Semifinals at Kumamoto Masters

Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalist Lakshya Sen has reached the semifinals of the ongoing Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025 badminton tournament, securing a victory over Singapore's former world champion, Loh Kean Yew. Currently ranked ninth globally, Loh was defeated by Sen in straight sets, 21-13, 21-17, in a brisk 40-minute match.

This marks Sen's seventh win over Loh in their ten clashes, showing dominance once again. Despite Loh's quick start, Sen gained momentum with a crucial streak of four points, overcoming a deficit to lead 8-5 and maintain control until the interval. Sen impressively clinched the first game, leading by a significant eight-point margin.

In the second game, an initial lead by Loh was overturned by Sen's commanding eight-point streak, turning the match around. Loh, a World Championship gold medalist in 2021, attempted a late comeback, narrowing the score to 18-17, but Sen decisively captured the final three points to win.

Sen's next challenge in the semifinals involves Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, ranked world No. 13 and a 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist. While Sen's overall performance this season has been inconsistent, with three semifinal appearances this year, including significant victories such as his triumph over world number two Anders Antonsen.

With other Indian players already out of the tournament, Sen remains India's sole challenger in this event. The coming clash is pivotal, as he looks to continue his impressive run despite frequent early exits in prior tournaments. (ANI)

