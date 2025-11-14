Ankita Bhakat: An Archery Triumph at the Asian Championships

Indian archer Ankita Bhakat captured her career's most significant triumph by defeating Paris Olympics silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 in an intense five-set final at the Asian Archery Championships. The victory secured the women's recurve gold for India on Friday.

The championship also saw India claim the women's recurve bronze as Sangeeta triumphed over the seasoned five-time Olympian Deepika Kumari in a nail-biting shoot-off. Ankita had previously ousted her senior teammate, former world number one Deepika Kumari, in the semifinals.

In the decisive shoot-off, both Ankita and Deepika shot identical nines, but Ankita's was closer to the center. During the final, Ankita opened strongly with two 10s, while the match saw fluctuating performances until she demonstrated remarkable composure to secure the gold with two more 10s in the last set.

(With inputs from agencies.)