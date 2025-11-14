Left Menu

Ankita Bhakat: An Archery Triumph at the Asian Championships

Indian archer Ankita Bhakat achieved her career's biggest victory with a 7-3 win against Olympic silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon in the Asian Archery Championships' women's recurve final. India also won bronze after Sangeeta defeated veteran Deepika Kumari in a shoot-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:55 IST
Ankita Bhakat: An Archery Triumph at the Asian Championships
Ankita Bhakat
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian archer Ankita Bhakat captured her career's most significant triumph by defeating Paris Olympics silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 in an intense five-set final at the Asian Archery Championships. The victory secured the women's recurve gold for India on Friday.

The championship also saw India claim the women's recurve bronze as Sangeeta triumphed over the seasoned five-time Olympian Deepika Kumari in a nail-biting shoot-off. Ankita had previously ousted her senior teammate, former world number one Deepika Kumari, in the semifinals.

In the decisive shoot-off, both Ankita and Deepika shot identical nines, but Ankita's was closer to the center. During the final, Ankita opened strongly with two 10s, while the match saw fluctuating performances until she demonstrated remarkable composure to secure the gold with two more 10s in the last set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

 India
3
Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
4
BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025