Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

India's bowlers, led by star performers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, dismantled South Africa's batting lineup, leaving them reeling at 154/8 by tea on Day 1 of the first Test. Outstanding efforts, especially from Bumrah, restricted the Proteas after a formidable start by their openers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:01 IST
Mohammed Siraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's disciplined bowling unit, spearheaded by the formidable trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, orchestrated a collapse in South Africa's middle order. By the tea break of the first Test at Eden Gardens, the visitors were pinned at 154/8, with the hosts exerting dominance in every session.

South Africa began the second session with hope, positioned at 104/3, but soon witnessed Kuldeep Yadav's decisive strike on Mulder for 24, dragging their score to 114/4. Jasprit Bumrah intensified pressure with another wicket, trapping de Zorzi leg-before for 24, reducing South Africa to 120/5.

Despite a promising partnership between Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs, Mohammed Siraj dismantled their stand with a crucial leg-before wicket, ending Verreynne's innings at 16. Siraj's subsequent dismissal of Marco Jansen, followed by Axar Patel's striking of Bosch, clinched a commanding position for India as the session drew to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

