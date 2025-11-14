Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

India's disciplined bowling unit, spearheaded by the formidable trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, orchestrated a collapse in South Africa's middle order. By the tea break of the first Test at Eden Gardens, the visitors were pinned at 154/8, with the hosts exerting dominance in every session.

South Africa began the second session with hope, positioned at 104/3, but soon witnessed Kuldeep Yadav's decisive strike on Mulder for 24, dragging their score to 114/4. Jasprit Bumrah intensified pressure with another wicket, trapping de Zorzi leg-before for 24, reducing South Africa to 120/5.

Despite a promising partnership between Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs, Mohammed Siraj dismantled their stand with a crucial leg-before wicket, ending Verreynne's innings at 16. Siraj's subsequent dismissal of Marco Jansen, followed by Axar Patel's striking of Bosch, clinched a commanding position for India as the session drew to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)