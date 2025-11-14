Australia Aims to Bounce Back Against Ireland with Renewed Focus

Australia is determined to move past their 26-19 defeat to Italy as they gear up to face Ireland on Saturday in Dublin. Captain Harry Wilson has emphasized the team's focus on learning from the setbacks and preparing well for the challenge ahead.

Discipline remains a critical issue for the Australian side, especially in their losses to Italy and England. Wilson stresses the importance of maintaining discipline to avoid giving any advantage to Ireland, known for its tactical precision and ability to retain possession for extended phases.

The return of experienced players like James O'Connor and Len Ikitau is expected to boost the team's performance. Wilson notes that O'Connor's confidence and energy have been uplifting during a challenging tour. The team aims for a stronger showing with renewed focus and strategic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)