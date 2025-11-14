Argentina's Bold Squad Revamp for Scotland Showdown

Argentina's rugby team is set for a showdown against Scotland, with coach Felipe Contepomi making five strategic changes to the starting lineup for Sunday's match at Murrayfield.

In a reshuffle following their record victory over Wales, Juan Cruz Mallia returns at fullback for his milestone 50th cap, while Santiago Grondona and Pedro Rubiolo bolster the forward pack.

Argentina, currently sixth in the World Rankings, aim to cement their standing. Contepomi anticipates a formidable challenge against Gregor Townsend's well-drilled Scotland, emphasizing the need for robust defense against their potent lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)