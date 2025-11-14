Argentina's Bold Squad Revamp for Scotland Showdown
Argentina's rugby coach, Felipe Contepomi, announces five changes to the squad for their upcoming match against Scotland, including the return of Juan Cruz Mallia at fullback for his 50th cap. After defeating Wales, Argentina aims to maintain their ranking with a win, facing a tough challenge from Scotland.
Argentina's rugby team is set for a showdown against Scotland, with coach Felipe Contepomi making five strategic changes to the starting lineup for Sunday's match at Murrayfield.
In a reshuffle following their record victory over Wales, Juan Cruz Mallia returns at fullback for his milestone 50th cap, while Santiago Grondona and Pedro Rubiolo bolster the forward pack.
Argentina, currently sixth in the World Rankings, aim to cement their standing. Contepomi anticipates a formidable challenge against Gregor Townsend's well-drilled Scotland, emphasizing the need for robust defense against their potent lineup.
