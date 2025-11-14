Mbappe's Ankle Injury: Star Forward to Miss Final Qualifier

France's hopes in the upcoming World Cup qualifier have been dampened with the announcement that team captain Kylian Mbappe will not play against Azerbaijan due to an ankle injury. The French Football Federation disclosed this setback on Friday, following his stellar performance securing qualification for the 2026 finals.

According to the FFF, Mbappe continues to experience right ankle inflammation and is slated for further evaluation in Madrid. Meanwhile, Manu Kone and Eduardo Camavinga will also miss the upcoming match, further challenging the French squad. Kone is suspended from gameplay due to a booking against Ukraine, and Camavinga is sidelined by a hamstring strain.

The absence of Mbappe, who scored twice and assisted another goal in the decisive 4-0 win against Ukraine, poses a significant challenge as France prepares to face Azerbaijan on Sunday. With key players missing, the team will need to adjust their strategy and draw on their depth to ensure strong performance.

