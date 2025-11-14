Manu Gandas Clinches Victory in Thrilling Trident Open Playoff

In a dramatic conclusion to the inaugural Trident Open at the Chandigarh Golf Club, Manu Gandas staged a remarkable comeback to win a heated three-way playoff. Despite a challenging final round of one-over 73, the Gurugram golfer held his composure to secure his ninth professional victory, edging past competitors Yuvraj Sandhu and Shubham Jaglan.

Gandas, who clinched a cheque worth INR 15 lakh, jumped from 14th to seventh in the PGTI Order of Merit. The 17-year-old rookie sensation, Manoj S, led the third round but ultimately finished tied for fourth with Shaurya Bhattacharya after a final round of 75.

Former PGTI Order of Merit winner Gandas showcased skill and resilience, rebounding from setbacks, including a double-bogey on the 16th. With a stellar drive in the playoff, he sealed his victory with a four-foot par putt. This win is particularly special for Gandas, celebrating on the course with his newborn son and wife.

Shubham Jaglan, in his first PGTI event, delivered an impressive joint runner-up performance, while Yuvraj Sandhu bolstered his PGTI Ranking, crossing the Rs 1 crore mark in earnings this season, despite missing the win. The tournament spotlighted young talent and veteran prowess, offering a thrilling spectacle for golf enthusiasts.

