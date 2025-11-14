Bumrah's Relentless Spell Anchors India's Triumph

India's cricket maestro Jasprit Bumrah has showcased his prowess once again, mastering the art of patience on the pitch. The pacer demonstrated his skills at Eden Gardens, reducing South Africa to 159 in the series opener.

While spinners dominated India's bowling lineup, Bumrah seized the spotlight, securing five wickets for just 25 runs, his 16th five-wicket haul. Bumrah attributes his success to his experience over 50 tests and his adaptation to fast pitches.

Batting coach Ashwell Prince lauded Bumrah's relentless precision. As he continues to perfect his craft, Bumrah's strategy emphasizes perseverance and patience, ensuring his place as a top-tier bowler in contemporary cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)