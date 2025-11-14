Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Shines Through Scrutiny with Stellar Performance

Jasprit Bumrah, amidst scrutiny over workload management, took a remarkable 5/27 against South Africa on a challenging pitch. Despite criticisms of choosing matches, Bumrah maintained his dedication to contributing across formats. Emphasizing adaptability in Test cricket, he excelled with strategy and patience at Eden Gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:57 IST
Amid growing scrutiny over his management of workload, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance against South Africa, claiming 5/27 on the first day. Despite the challenging conditions of the pitch, India chose four spinners, yet it was Bumrah who shone, marking his third fifer at home.

Bumrah has faced criticisms over supposedly 'picking' his matches after being rested during the England series. Responding to these, Bumrah insisted on his commitment to play as much as he can, focusing on body care rather than addressing critics' questions.

Bumrah's adaptability in various cricket formats has been evident since the England series and continued with a strong showing against South Africa. He emphasized the importance of patience and strategic play on the Eden pitch, stating that controlling temptation and understanding the ball's behavior was key to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

