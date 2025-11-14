Left Menu

Nicolai Hojgaard Eyes Second World Tour Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard surged to a three-stroke lead at the World Tour Championship, with Europe's Ryder Cup stars poised to challenge. Rory McIlroy, aiming for his fourth Race to Dubai title, was tied for second. Hojgaard, the 2023 winner, showcases his form despite missing the Ryder Cup team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:59 IST
Nicolai Hojgaard Eyes Second World Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nicolai Hojgaard has positioned himself magnificently to seize a second World Tour Championship title, securing a three-stroke lead on Friday. Europe's Ryder Cup stars, including Rory McIlroy, remain in striking distance, poised to challenge Hojgaard this weekend.

McIlroy, known for his exceptional short game, posted a 69 in the second round, advancing his quest for a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, cementing him as Europe's number one. Despite not making the Ryder Cup team, Hojgaard is demonstrating impressive skill at the Earth Course.

The 24-year-old Dane's stellar performance included a day-low score of 65, following his opening round 67, putting him at 12 under for the tournament. With major Ryder Cuppers like Justin Rose and Shane Lowry nearby, the final rounds promise intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

 India
2
This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda diya'): PM Modi at BJP headquarters.

This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda...

 India
3
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

 Global
4
Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025