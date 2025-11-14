Nicolai Hojgaard Eyes Second World Tour Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard has positioned himself magnificently to seize a second World Tour Championship title, securing a three-stroke lead on Friday. Europe's Ryder Cup stars, including Rory McIlroy, remain in striking distance, poised to challenge Hojgaard this weekend.

McIlroy, known for his exceptional short game, posted a 69 in the second round, advancing his quest for a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, cementing him as Europe's number one. Despite not making the Ryder Cup team, Hojgaard is demonstrating impressive skill at the Earth Course.

The 24-year-old Dane's stellar performance included a day-low score of 65, following his opening round 67, putting him at 12 under for the tournament. With major Ryder Cuppers like Justin Rose and Shane Lowry nearby, the final rounds promise intense competition.

