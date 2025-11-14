Asian Games Silver Medallist Kartik Kumar Handed Three-Year Ban for Doping

In a significant setback for Indian athletics, long-distance runner Kartik Kumar has accepted a three-year doping ban imposed by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The Asian Games silver medallist tested positive for multiple banned anabolic agents after out-of-competition tests carried out in early 2025 in the United States.

The sanction came after a tip-off led USADA to test Kumar on February 27, with a follow-up on March 19. Both samples returned positive results for prohibited substances, including metandienone and stanozolol metabolites. Consequently, Kumar will be ineligible to compete until April 2028, affecting his standings and resulting in the forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes earned since the date of his first positive sample.

Kumar, who achieved a commendable performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, now faces a tarnished reputation. USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart underscored the importance of maintaining fair play in sports, expressing gratitude for the tip that led to Kumar's investigations and subsequent suspension.