Croatia Seals World Cup Berth with Dramatic Victory
Croatia secured their place in the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory against the Faroe Islands. The win gives Croatia 19 points, ensuring that the Czech Republic, with just one match left against Gibraltar, cannot close the gap.
The World Cup qualification is a significant achievement for Croatia, showcasing their determination and skill on the international football stage.
