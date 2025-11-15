Left Menu

Croatia Seals World Cup Berth with Dramatic Victory

Croatia secured their place in the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory against the Faroe Islands. The win gives Croatia 19 points, ensuring that the Czech Republic, with just one match left against Gibraltar, cannot close the gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:16 IST
Croatia Seals World Cup Berth with Dramatic Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Croatia clinched their spot in the upcoming World Cup with a stunning comeback, defeating the Faroe Islands 3-1 at home. The victory guarantees them a place in the prestigious tournament set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

With this decisive win, Croatia accumulated a total of 19 points, effectively putting them out of reach of second-placed Czech Republic. Despite having one match remaining against Gibraltar, the Czech team lags behind with only 13 points.

The World Cup qualification is a significant achievement for Croatia, showcasing their determination and skill on the international football stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory

Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory

 Global
2
U.S. Grants Conditional Green Light for Lukoil Foreign Asset Deals

U.S. Grants Conditional Green Light for Lukoil Foreign Asset Deals

 Global
3
Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification

Woltemade's Heroics Edge Germany Closer to World Cup Qualification

 Global
4
Auger-Aliassime Reaches ATP Finals Semis, Sinner Streak Continues

Auger-Aliassime Reaches ATP Finals Semis, Sinner Streak Continues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025