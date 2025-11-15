Croatia Seals World Cup Berth with Dramatic Victory

Croatia clinched their spot in the upcoming World Cup with a stunning comeback, defeating the Faroe Islands 3-1 at home. The victory guarantees them a place in the prestigious tournament set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

With this decisive win, Croatia accumulated a total of 19 points, effectively putting them out of reach of second-placed Czech Republic. Despite having one match remaining against Gibraltar, the Czech team lags behind with only 13 points.

The World Cup qualification is a significant achievement for Croatia, showcasing their determination and skill on the international football stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)