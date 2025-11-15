Justin Thomas Faces Road to Recovery After Back Surgery
Professional golfer Justin Thomas is recovering from back surgery for a herniated disk, causing him to miss the start of the upcoming season. Despite initially being symptom-free, he discovered a back problem after experiencing fatigue and hip issues. Thomas plans a cautious return to ensure long-term health.
Justin Thomas is presently on the mend following surgery to address a herniated disk, a procedure he underwent with the intent to fully recover before resuming his professional golfing career next season. The renowned golfer is taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation, opting against rushing back into competition.
The revelation of his back issues came as a surprise, given that Thomas initially felt no pain in his back. Instead, he experienced persistent fatigue and issues with his right hip, which only worsened over time. A series of tests later confirmed the herniated disk, prompting the necessary surgery in New York.
Thomas's absence means he will miss several key tournaments, including the Skins Game and the Hero World Challenge. Despite the setback, his commitment to a full and healthy recovery remains firm, guided by advice from colleagues and medical professionals to avoid rushing his return to the sport.
