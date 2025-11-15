Chennai Super Kings Bid Farewell to Kiwi Duo Ahead of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made the strategic decision to part ways with New Zealand cricketers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway ahead of the eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, ESPNcricinfo reports. This move comes as the franchise looks to young talent added last season.

Despite their previously crucial roles, both Ravindra and Conway faced challenges in maintaining consistency during the last season. Ravindra managed 191 runs across eight innings with a strike rate of 128.18, while Conway scored 156 runs in six innings with an average of 26.00, contributing to CSK's last-place finish in the 2025 season.

In pursuit of rejuvenation, CSK is turning to youthful vigor, selecting rising stars like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brewis, who demonstrated promising performances last season. The team is also negotiating a major trade involving Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sanju Samson, pending final approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)