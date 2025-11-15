Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur on Women's Cricket Transformation: Path to Pay Parity

India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur anticipates more equitable central contracts following their ODI World Cup victory. Though performance-driven market forces shape payments, change is underway. With rising market value post-triumph, women cricketers seek equal compensation amid expanding talent pools and influential support from BCCI execs like Jay Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:16 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur on Women's Cricket Transformation: Path to Pay Parity
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the Indian women's cricket team's recent ODI World Cup victory, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur predicts a shift toward more balanced central contracts between male and female cricketers.

The men's contracts offer Rs 7 crore annually, while women receive Rs 50 lakh, a disparity attributed to market forces by Kaur and teammate Smriti Mandhana. The BCCI aligned match fees in 2022 but has yet to equalize these contracts fully.

Kaur emphasizes that market values rose post-triumph, suggesting it could drive equal pay. With supporters like BCCI's Jay Shah, women's cricket gains traction, fostering a new era with promising talents like Kranti Goud and Shree Charani showcasing India's deepening pool of players.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025