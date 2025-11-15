Harmanpreet Kaur on Women's Cricket Transformation: Path to Pay Parity
India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur anticipates more equitable central contracts following their ODI World Cup victory. Though performance-driven market forces shape payments, change is underway. With rising market value post-triumph, women cricketers seek equal compensation amid expanding talent pools and influential support from BCCI execs like Jay Shah.
In light of the Indian women's cricket team's recent ODI World Cup victory, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur predicts a shift toward more balanced central contracts between male and female cricketers.
The men's contracts offer Rs 7 crore annually, while women receive Rs 50 lakh, a disparity attributed to market forces by Kaur and teammate Smriti Mandhana. The BCCI aligned match fees in 2022 but has yet to equalize these contracts fully.
Kaur emphasizes that market values rose post-triumph, suggesting it could drive equal pay. With supporters like BCCI's Jay Shah, women's cricket gains traction, fostering a new era with promising talents like Kranti Goud and Shree Charani showcasing India's deepening pool of players.
