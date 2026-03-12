Defacing for Linguistic Equality: The 'May 17 Movement' Protests
The 'May 17 Movement' activists continue their protests in Chennai against Hindi imposition, defacing signboards at railway stations. Their campaign opposes Union policies favoring Hindi, arguing it marginalizes non-Hindi speakers. The movement seeks to highlight the disadvantage faced by Tamil Nadu youth in federal job recruitments.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to oppose what they see as the imposition of Hindi, activists from the 'May 17 Movement' intensified their protests in Chennai by defacing Hindi letters on signboards at railway stations including Chromepet and Nungambakkam.
This agitation, marking the second day of the group's direct action, follows a similar demonstration on March 11 at Chennai Park railway station, coinciding with the death anniversary of anti-Hindi language advocate Thalamuthu.
The movement, led by Thirumurugan Gandhi, criticizes the Union government's policy of prioritizing Hindi in federal service entrance exams, arguing it unfairly disadvantages youth from non-Hindi-speaking states. Security has since been bolstered at major railway hubs to prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)