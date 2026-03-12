Left Menu

Defacing for Linguistic Equality: The 'May 17 Movement' Protests

The 'May 17 Movement' activists continue their protests in Chennai against Hindi imposition, defacing signboards at railway stations. Their campaign opposes Union policies favoring Hindi, arguing it marginalizes non-Hindi speakers. The movement seeks to highlight the disadvantage faced by Tamil Nadu youth in federal job recruitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:08 IST
Defacing for Linguistic Equality: The 'May 17 Movement' Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to oppose what they see as the imposition of Hindi, activists from the 'May 17 Movement' intensified their protests in Chennai by defacing Hindi letters on signboards at railway stations including Chromepet and Nungambakkam.

This agitation, marking the second day of the group's direct action, follows a similar demonstration on March 11 at Chennai Park railway station, coinciding with the death anniversary of anti-Hindi language advocate Thalamuthu.

The movement, led by Thirumurugan Gandhi, criticizes the Union government's policy of prioritizing Hindi in federal service entrance exams, arguing it unfairly disadvantages youth from non-Hindi-speaking states. Security has since been bolstered at major railway hubs to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026