Demand for Equality in Governance: Chaturvedi's Stand Against Judicial Overreach

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded equality among India's branches of governance, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency.

During a discussion on an NCERT textbook controversy, Chaturvedi criticized the judiciary's intervention in academic matters, labeling it as judicial overreach.

She also raised concerns about the lack of action in a corruption case involving a High Court judge, urging the law minister to safeguard against judicial supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)