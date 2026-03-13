Left Menu

Demand for Equality in Governance: Chaturvedi's Stand Against Judicial Overreach

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for equality among branches of governance, criticizing judicial overreach on academic issues. She highlights pending impeachment and requests accountability to prevent judicial dictatorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:26 IST
Demand for Equality in Governance: Chaturvedi's Stand Against Judicial Overreach
Governance
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded equality among India's branches of governance, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency.

During a discussion on an NCERT textbook controversy, Chaturvedi criticized the judiciary's intervention in academic matters, labeling it as judicial overreach.

She also raised concerns about the lack of action in a corruption case involving a High Court judge, urging the law minister to safeguard against judicial supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026