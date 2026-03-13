Demand for Equality in Governance: Chaturvedi's Stand Against Judicial Overreach
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for equality among branches of governance, criticizing judicial overreach on academic issues. She highlights pending impeachment and requests accountability to prevent judicial dictatorship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded equality among India's branches of governance, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency.
During a discussion on an NCERT textbook controversy, Chaturvedi criticized the judiciary's intervention in academic matters, labeling it as judicial overreach.
She also raised concerns about the lack of action in a corruption case involving a High Court judge, urging the law minister to safeguard against judicial supremacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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