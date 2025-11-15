Left Menu

Ryan Williams Joins Indian Squad for Crucial Qualifier

Ryan Williams, recently obtaining an Indian passport, has been included in the 23-member Indian football squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Williams' match participation depends on receiving a No-Objection Certificate from Football Australia and approvals from FIFA and AFC.

Australia-born forward Ryan Williams has been selected for the 23-member Indian football squad for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers. The team is set to face Bangladesh on November 18 in Dhaka. Williams recently acquired Indian citizenship, allowing him a spot on the roster.

The Indian squad, nicknamed the Blue Tigers, was training in Bengaluru since November 6 and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening. Williams' participation in the match is contingent on receiving a No-Objection Certificate from Football Australia, along with necessary approvals from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

The team under Head Coach Khalid Jamil features players like goalkeepers Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sahil, defenders such as Sandesh Jhingan, and forwards including Rahim Ali and Vikram Partap Singh. The coaching staff also includes assistant coach Mahesh Gawali and goalkeeping coach Feroz Sherif.

