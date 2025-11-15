Left Menu

India's Hockey Vision: Nurturing Young Talent Amidst Strategic Rest

Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton underscores the strategic rest of key players during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The aim is to nurture young talent, preparing for a pivotal 2026 with the Hockey World Cup and Asian Games on the horizon. Captaincy duties for the event are assigned to emerging leader Sanjay.

India's squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton has decided to rest key players during the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which begins on November 23. This move aims to provide international tournament exposure to young talent, ensuring they are ready for a crucial 2026, which will feature major events like the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games, directly impacting qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, Craig Fulton revealed Sanjay as the captain for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, a tournament India has historically conquered five times. Notable absentees from the squad include renowned players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh. Fulton stressed the importance of exposing younger players to international competition, integrating them with a few senior squad members to boost their experience.

Fulton highlighted that the Indian team is well-prepared, citing a successful camp and practice matches against the India U21 team. Sanjay, with previous captaincy experience in India A's tours, is expected to hone his leadership skills. As India rests seasoned players anticipating a significant 2026, they aim for competitive success in both the World Cup and Asian Games.

