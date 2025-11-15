Blockbuster IPL Trade: Rana, Samson, and Shami on the Move

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) pre-auction landscape was shaken by high-profile trades as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) made pivotal player swaps. RR parted ways with Nitish Rana, who now heads to DC at his current fee of INR 4.2 crore, while DC sent back Donovan Ferreira to RR, marking a raise in Ferreira's contract to INR 1 crore.

Rana, who delivered 217 runs over 11 matches for RR last season primarily at the number three spot, has dual IPL championships under his belt, winning with Mumbai Indians in 2017 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. His transition to DC signals an intriguing shift in team dynamics.

Highlighting the dramatic exchange, RR traded long-serving captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings. In return, they welcomed CSK icons Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Samson, pivotal in RR's journey since 2013 and instrumental to their 2022 final run, joins CSK at ₹18 crore. Jadeja transitions at a revised ₹14 crore fee, and Curran for ₹2.4 crore. Meanwhile, veteran bowler Mohammed Shami leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad for Lucknow Super Giants, hoping to add to his impressive tally of 133 wickets from 119 matches, priced at Rs 10 crore.

