England Gears Up for Ashes with Confidence Boost from Lions Warm-Up

England concluded their pre-Ashes practice match against England Lions at Lilac Hill. Key players performed well, with Brydon Carse recovering from illness to take wickets and Ollie Pope impressing in batting. The match, watched by few, saw England in high spirits for the upcoming Perth Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:56 IST
In a significant prelude to the Ashes, England successfully completed their only practice match against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth. While the match results held little importance, the game served as a key preparation platform.

Brydon Carse, bouncing back from a brief illness, showcased his readiness by taking three wickets. Meanwhile, batsman Ollie Pope delivered a strong performance, including a century in the first innings and a vibrant display in the second. The encounter set a positive tone for England, bolstered by Mark Wood's fitness recovery.

Adding to England's optimism, Australia's bowling lineup faces challenges, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ruled out of the upcoming Tests due to injuries. As the multi-day event concluded at the classic yet understated Lilac Hill, England stands prepared for the competitive test series commencing in Perth.

