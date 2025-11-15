England Gears Up for Ashes with Confidence Boost from Lions Warm-Up

In a significant prelude to the Ashes, England successfully completed their only practice match against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth. While the match results held little importance, the game served as a key preparation platform.

Brydon Carse, bouncing back from a brief illness, showcased his readiness by taking three wickets. Meanwhile, batsman Ollie Pope delivered a strong performance, including a century in the first innings and a vibrant display in the second. The encounter set a positive tone for England, bolstered by Mark Wood's fitness recovery.

Adding to England's optimism, Australia's bowling lineup faces challenges, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ruled out of the upcoming Tests due to injuries. As the multi-day event concluded at the classic yet understated Lilac Hill, England stands prepared for the competitive test series commencing in Perth.

