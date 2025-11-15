Golden Eagles Golf Championship Tees Off With Star-Studded Lineup

The Golden Eagles Golf Championship, a hallmark event in India's corporate and celebrity golfing calendar, returns for its ninth edition on November 16 at Gurgaon's Classic Golf & Country Club. This prestigious tournament continues to celebrate 'Golf, Glamour, and Glory' by bringing together sports legends, business elites, and premier golfing talents from India and abroad, according to a release by the Vishwa Samudra Group.

This year's competition is set to shine with the participation of Indian cricket legend and keen golfer Kapil Dev, along with rising star Ridhima Dilawari from the women's golf circuit. Notable international golfers like Sweden's Anna Camilla Maria Lennarth, USA's Hannah Gregg, and Thailand's Praeitsara Pukawanuch are also poised to add a competitive global edge to the tournament.

Organized by the Vishwa Samudra Group, the Golden Eagles Golf Championship is recognized for its blend of elite athleticism, luxury hospitality, and network opportunities. The 2025 edition promises to elevate expectations with a slew of impressive prizes, such as a BMW i7 Electric for a Hole-in-One, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual for the tournament's overall winner, and prizes including the iPhone 17 Pro, Callaway Drivers, and high-end lifestyle vouchers. The event will culminate with an Awards and Entertainment Night, featuring a live performance by Mika Singh, ensuring the celebrations are memorable and vibrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)