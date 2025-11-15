South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

In a compelling display of spin bowling, South Africa's batting line-up faltered in their second innings, reaching a mere 93 runs for seven wickets after 35 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with a remarkable 4-wicket haul, while Kuldeep Yadav added pressure with two crucial wickets.

India's strategic spin attack, complemented by Axar Patel's steady bowling, proved overpowering, leading to consistent blows to South Africa's batting order and highlighting the visitors' struggle against spin.

(With inputs from agencies.)