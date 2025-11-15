Left Menu

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa struggled in their second innings against India's spinners, managing only 93 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 35 overs. Indian bowlers, with standout performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, dominated the proceedings, causing frequent batting collapses for the visiting team.

Updated: 15-11-2025 16:43 IST
In a compelling display of spin bowling, South Africa's batting line-up faltered in their second innings, reaching a mere 93 runs for seven wickets after 35 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with a remarkable 4-wicket haul, while Kuldeep Yadav added pressure with two crucial wickets.

India's strategic spin attack, complemented by Axar Patel's steady bowling, proved overpowering, leading to consistent blows to South Africa's batting order and highlighting the visitors' struggle against spin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

