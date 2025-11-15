Left Menu

Record-Breaking Bezzecchi Dominates Valencia Grand Prix Qualifying

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi set a record at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, securing pole position for the Valencia Grand Prix while Francesco Bagnaia faced technical setbacks. Bezzecchi, third in standings, aims to excel in the final race. Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio closely followed in the thrilling contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valencia | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi shattered the track record at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Saturday, claiming pole position for the highly anticipated Valencia Grand Prix. While Bezzecchi delivered an awe-inspiring performance, two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia was met with disappointment as a technical issue halted his progress to Q2.

The Italian racer, currently placed third in the championship standings, clocked a phenomenal lap time of one minute and 28.089 seconds. Bezzecchi reflected on his accomplishment, expressing satisfaction with his team's efforts and readiness to tackle the main event.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez from Gresini Racing narrowly missed the top spot, trailing Bezzecchi by 0.026 seconds. VR46 Racing's Fabio di Giannantonio secured third place. KTM's Pedro Acosta, overcoming a crash earlier in the day, marked an impressive fifth-place finish after a promising start in Q2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

