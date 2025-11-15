Record-Breaking Bezzecchi Dominates Valencia Grand Prix Qualifying

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi shattered the track record at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Saturday, claiming pole position for the highly anticipated Valencia Grand Prix. While Bezzecchi delivered an awe-inspiring performance, two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia was met with disappointment as a technical issue halted his progress to Q2.

The Italian racer, currently placed third in the championship standings, clocked a phenomenal lap time of one minute and 28.089 seconds. Bezzecchi reflected on his accomplishment, expressing satisfaction with his team's efforts and readiness to tackle the main event.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez from Gresini Racing narrowly missed the top spot, trailing Bezzecchi by 0.026 seconds. VR46 Racing's Fabio di Giannantonio secured third place. KTM's Pedro Acosta, overcoming a crash earlier in the day, marked an impressive fifth-place finish after a promising start in Q2.

