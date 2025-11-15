Belgium's Rugby Revolution: One Game from World Cup Glory
Belgium, on the brink of their first World Cup appearance, faces Samoa in a critical final qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Despite being underdogs, Belgium's recent victories over Namibia and Brazil demonstrate their potential to upset the Samoan team, traditionally strong World Cup contenders.
Belgium's rugby team stands on the edge of history, just one victory away from qualifying for their first-ever World Cup finals. They will face Samoa on Tuesday in a decisive qualifier in Dubai for the 2027 tournament in Australia. Despite their underdog status against the two-time quarter-finalists, Belgium's recent achievements, including eliminating Namibia, signal their rapidly advancing skill.
In the intense four-team qualifiers, Belgium initially defeated Namibia 22-15. Their tenacity shone through in a closely contested match against Brazil, wherein they played with 14 players for most of the second half, eventually winning 30-27 with a last-minute try.
Belgium's determination is further highlighted by an earlier victory over Canada. Coach Laurent Dossat admitted the initial goal wasn't 2027 World Cup qualification but rather building a foundation for future success. Yet, here they are, ready to face Samoa, driven by pride and tenacity, for a historic World Cup bid.