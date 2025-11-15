Belgium's Rugby Revolution: One Game from World Cup Glory

Belgium's rugby team stands on the edge of history, just one victory away from qualifying for their first-ever World Cup finals. They will face Samoa on Tuesday in a decisive qualifier in Dubai for the 2027 tournament in Australia. Despite their underdog status against the two-time quarter-finalists, Belgium's recent achievements, including eliminating Namibia, signal their rapidly advancing skill.

In the intense four-team qualifiers, Belgium initially defeated Namibia 22-15. Their tenacity shone through in a closely contested match against Brazil, wherein they played with 14 players for most of the second half, eventually winning 30-27 with a last-minute try.

Belgium's determination is further highlighted by an earlier victory over Canada. Coach Laurent Dossat admitted the initial goal wasn't 2027 World Cup qualification but rather building a foundation for future success. Yet, here they are, ready to face Samoa, driven by pride and tenacity, for a historic World Cup bid.