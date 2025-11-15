Gujarat Titans Unveil Player Retention Ahead of IPL 2026

In a strategic move, the Gujarat Titans today unveiled their player retention list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The announcement, aimed at outlining the team's core group, highlights the retention of key players such as captain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Jos Buttler, among others.

The Titans have released players like Gerald Coetzee and Dasun Shanaka as part of a squad restructuring effort. The franchise's decision underscores their commitment to maintaining balance and addressing specific team dynamics ahead of the 2026 campaign. Notably, Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to the Mumbai Indians.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for the Gujarat Titans, emphasized the strategic nature of the retention process, stating their focus is on forming a cohesive and future-ready squad. The team plans to enter the IPL 2026 auction with Rs 12.9 crore, aiming to fill five important slots, including four for foreign players, to continue their competitive legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)