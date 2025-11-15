Delhi Capitals Gear Up for IPL 2026 Auction with Strategic Retentions

Delhi Capitals, preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, have disclosed their strategic decisions regarding player retention. The franchise has retained 17 players and released six, based on thorough assessments. Among the released are notable names like Faf du Plessis and Mohit Sharma.

Remaining from last season's lineup, which secured a fifth-place finish, are fan favorites Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Mitchell Starc. The franchise also acquired Nitish Rana in a trade move, sending Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals.

Entering the auction with a budget of Rs 21.8 crore, co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi emphasized the opportunity to bolster the squad. Fellow co-owner Parth Jindal and head coach Hemang Badani echoed this sentiment, underlining the intent to refine and strengthen after a season marked by near-playoff experiences and notable performances.