Delhi Capitals Gear Up for IPL 2026 Auction with Strategic Retentions

Delhi Capitals announce their roster changes ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, retaining 17 core players while releasing six. Key players retained include Axar Patel and KL Rahul. Co-owners express optimism for strengthening the squad through the auction, aiming for a balanced and competitive team in the upcoming season.

Updated: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST
Team Delhi Capitals (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals, preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, have disclosed their strategic decisions regarding player retention. The franchise has retained 17 players and released six, based on thorough assessments. Among the released are notable names like Faf du Plessis and Mohit Sharma.

Remaining from last season's lineup, which secured a fifth-place finish, are fan favorites Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Mitchell Starc. The franchise also acquired Nitish Rana in a trade move, sending Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals.

Entering the auction with a budget of Rs 21.8 crore, co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi emphasized the opportunity to bolster the squad. Fellow co-owner Parth Jindal and head coach Hemang Badani echoed this sentiment, underlining the intent to refine and strengthen after a season marked by near-playoff experiences and notable performances.

