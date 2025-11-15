Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Reshuffle Ahead of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru released England's Liam Livingstone and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi among others, while retaining key players like Yash Dayal for IPL 2026. The team aims to strike a balance between stability and improvement as they prepare for the auction and future matches.

Liam Livingstone (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move ahead of the IPL 2026 auction slated for December 16, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone as part of an ongoing reshuffle of their squad. Alongside Livingstone, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was utilized mainly as a reserve player, has also been let go. New Zealand's power hitter Tim Seifert and Zimbabwe's fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani were among other overseas releases, signaling robust changes within the team's international lineup.

Amidst these changes, Yash Dayal stands out as a retained player for the upcoming season. Despite having not played any form of cricket since RCB's triumph on June 3, Dayal's legal troubles stemming from allegations by a woman in Uttar Pradesh have emerged as a concern. Furthermore, Mayank Agarwal, brought in to replace the injured Devdutt Padikkal, and promising talent Swastik Chikara, who departed without making an appearance, were also released.

RCB's cricket director, Mo Bobat, emphasized the team's strategy to maintain a synergy between continuity and enhancement, aiming to arrive at the competition stronger than before. Head coach Andy Flower echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of retaining a robust squad while using events like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to scout potential new members. With a budget of Rs 16.4 crore, the franchise is poised to refine its team balance through the upcoming auction.

