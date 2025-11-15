Left Menu

India Junior Hockey Team Aims for World Cup Glory on Home Turf

India's Junior Hockey team, led by captain Rohit, is set to compete in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup on home soil. The team, placed in Pool B, targets reclaiming the title they won in 2016, leveraging strong performances and home advantage, and is coached by PR Sreejesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:57 IST
India Junior Hockey Team Aims for World Cup Glory on Home Turf
Rohit
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Junior Hockey team, led by captain Rohit, is excited to compete in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup on home ground, determined to reclaim the title they last won in 2016. Two-time champions, India is optimistic about leveraging home advantage.

India is co-hosting the prestigious event in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The team is placed in Pool B alongside Chile, Switzerland, and Oman and looks forward to a strong performance under the guidance of the legendary PR Sreejesh. The squad landed in Chennai, expressing their enthusiasm and readiness to face the world's best.

The junior colts recently secured a silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, boosting their confidence. Rohit, along with teammate Amir Ali, voiced the importance of playing on home soil, with the team focusing on extensive preparation. Expected challenges lie ahead as India kicks off against Chile on November 28.

TRENDING

1
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
2
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India
3
Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victory

Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victo...

 Global
4
IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlights

IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025