India Junior Hockey Team Aims for World Cup Glory on Home Turf

The Indian Junior Hockey team, led by captain Rohit, is excited to compete in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup on home ground, determined to reclaim the title they last won in 2016. Two-time champions, India is optimistic about leveraging home advantage.

India is co-hosting the prestigious event in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The team is placed in Pool B alongside Chile, Switzerland, and Oman and looks forward to a strong performance under the guidance of the legendary PR Sreejesh. The squad landed in Chennai, expressing their enthusiasm and readiness to face the world's best.

The junior colts recently secured a silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, boosting their confidence. Rohit, along with teammate Amir Ali, voiced the importance of playing on home soil, with the team focusing on extensive preparation. Expected challenges lie ahead as India kicks off against Chile on November 28.