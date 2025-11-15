Left Menu

McIlroy Poised for Another Race to Dubai Triumph

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead with Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at the DP World Tour Championship. McIlroy seeks a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title. Tyrrell Hatton is the nearest contender, needing McIlroy to finish outside the top eight to win. The final round promises excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:05 IST
McIlroy Poised for Another Race to Dubai Triumph
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rory McIlroy emerged from a tumultuous DP World Tour Championship with a powerful finish, securing a 4-under 68 and sharing the lead with Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. The Northern Irishman is now set to contend for a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title.

The Jumeirah Golf Estates witnessed dramatic shifts as an eight-way tie briefly led the scoreboard during the third round. Nicolai Hojgaard initially held the lead, but by the end of the day, it was McIlroy and Neergaard-Petersen on top, each with a score of 13-under 203, just ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and five others.

For McIlroy, a win here not only advances his accomplishments but edges him closer to Colin Montgomerie's record of European victories. With Tyrrell Hatton as his closest rival, needing McIlroy to falter, the final round promises a thrilling showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
2
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India
3
Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victory

Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victo...

 Global
4
IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlights

IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025