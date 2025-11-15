Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia Grand Prix Sprint

In a commanding performance, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing captured victory at the Valencia Grand Prix sprint, showcasing his skill from the very start of the race. Marquez held his lead throughout the 13-lap race, widening the gap over his competitors.

Second place went to KTM's Pedro Acosta, who fought hard to close the gap. Despite his efforts, Acosta could not catch up, finishing 1.149 seconds behind Marquez. Marquez's consistent form has been evident, with this win marking his second sprint race victory in a row this season.

VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio took the third podium spot, trailing Marquez by 2.637 seconds. Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez narrowly edged out Marco Bezzecchi to seize the fourth position, in what was a closely contested finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)