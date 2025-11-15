Heartfelt Battles in Billie Jean King Cup: India vs. Slovenia

In a gripping encounter, India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sahaja Yamalapalli battled valiantly but ultimately succumbed to Slovenia's prowess in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Shrivalli pushed Tamara Zidansek to three sets but eventually lost 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, while Sahaja was defeated by Kaja Juan 6-4 6-2. Their spirited performances were a testament to their determination.

India will wrap up their campaign against the Netherlands and look to bounce back next year in the Asia-Oceania section.

