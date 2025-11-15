Heartfelt Battles in Billie Jean King Cup: India vs. Slovenia
India's Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sahaja Yamalapalli showcased resilience but couldn't surpass Slovenia's challenge, as Slovenia advanced in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Despite their spirited efforts, the Indian players fell short, illustrating the competitive intensity of the matches. India's next fixture is against the Netherlands before returning to the Asia-Oceania section.
Shrivalli pushed Tamara Zidansek to three sets but eventually lost 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, while Sahaja was defeated by Kaja Juan 6-4 6-2. Their spirited performances were a testament to their determination.
India will wrap up their campaign against the Netherlands and look to bounce back next year in the Asia-Oceania section.
