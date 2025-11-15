Left Menu

Intense Bidding Wars Expected at Mini IPL Auction

The upcoming mini IPL auction in Abu Dhabi is set to spark fierce bidding among teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Both squads have made significant trades to increase their budgets, focusing on squad rebuilding and strategy improvements, including CSK's interest in Ben Stokes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:28 IST
The anticipation for next month's mini IPL auction in Abu Dhabi is reaching fever pitch, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings poised to lead the charge in bidding. With substantial purses, KKR has Rs 64.30 crore and CSK has Rs 40 crore available after recent player trades.

KKR has released underperformers like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, while CSK looks to strengthen its bowling lineup potentially by targeting England's Ben Stokes, if available post-Ashes. The strategic releases and trades, including bringing in Sam Curran and Sanju Samson, aim to restore team balance.

As teams adjust their rosters, several key players from different franchises have been traded. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have moved to new teams to make way for strategic priorities. The auction will reveal the potential new faces in various IPL teams, promising an exciting season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

