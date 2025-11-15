Indian Boxers Ready to Punch Above Weight in World Cup Finals
Indian boxers are set to compete in the World Boxing Cup Finals, aiming for top rankings and a successful season end. With key competitions like the Asian and Commonwealth Games approaching, ranking points are crucial. Despite a stronger Indian lineup, several top athletes are missing from the competition.
Indian boxers are aiming to conclude the season triumphantly as they step into the ring for the World Boxing Cup Finals starting Sunday. The tournament, now run by World Boxing, offers valuable ranking points in a field thinned by participant absences.
The World Boxing Cup series, introduced this year, culminates in this final event, crucial for earning points that determine seedings in major upcoming competitions like the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Notably, several top-tier boxers have opted out, leaving some categories with only a few contenders.
India, taking advantage of its host status, has entered competitors in all 20 weight categories, with stars like Nikhat Zareen leading the charge. With a full-strength team, India seeks to capitalize on its advantage, despite a challenging road ahead with strong international competition expected.
