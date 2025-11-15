Left Menu

Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victory

Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing emerged victorious in the 13-lap Valencia Grand Prix sprint, finishing over a second ahead of Pedro Acosta. With this win, Marquez secures his second consecutive sprint victory and aims for a third win on home turf as the season concludes.

Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing led the Valencia Grand Prix sprint from the outset, securing a commanding victory by more than a second over second-place finisher Pedro Acosta.

Marquez, now aiming for a third consecutive home soil victory, outpaced KTM's Acosta, who trailed by 1.149 seconds.

Notably, this marks Marquez's second straight sprint win, underscoring his prowess as he concludes a remarkable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

