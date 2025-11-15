Left Menu

Manchester City Dominates in Derby Victory Against Manchester United

Manchester City capitalized on Manchester United's late first-half breakdown, securing a 3-0 win in the Women's Super League. Goals from Rebecca Knaak, Khadija Shaw, and Lauren Hemp propelled City four points ahead of Chelsea. United struggled with their defense and failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Manchester City leveraged a late first-half stumble by rivals Manchester United to clinch a 3-0 derby triumph on Saturday. The victory extended City's lead to four points over Chelsea in the Women's Super League standings.

Rebecca Knaak set the stage with a header in the 26th minute for City, but it was United's pre-halftime collapse and poor shooting accuracy that derailed their derby dreams. Khadija Shaw doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, courtesy of a low cross from Kerstin Casparij. Lauren Hemp added to United's woes during stoppage time with a third goal.

United's closest attempt came from former City player Jess Park, who struck the post. Ultimately, Manchester City surged to 24 points after nine games, placing them four points clear of Chelsea and seven above United.

