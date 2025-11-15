Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Italy Despite Early Setback

South Africa secured a 32-14 victory against Italy in Turin, overcoming an early red card for Franco Mostert. Despite Italy's initial pressure and opportunities, missed penalties by Paolo Garbisi hindered their progress. South Africa's resilience, highlighted by tries from multiple players, powered them to a convincing win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:30 IST
South Africa Triumphs Over Italy Despite Early Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa shrugged off a red card to clinch a 32-14 victory over Italy in Turin, their second successive match overcoming such adversity. Despite Franco Mostert's early dismissal, the Springboks capitalized on Italy's missed opportunities, including Paolo Garbisi's crucial penalty failures.

Italy entered the match hopeful after their win over Australia but failed to maintain momentum, particularly in capitalizing on a numerical advantage following Mostert's red card. South Africa showcased resilience with tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van Den Berg, Grant Williams, and Ethan Hooker.

The Italian side, bolstered by Ange Capuozzo's try, ultimately struggled to convert opportunities into points. As South Africa gears up to face Ireland next, Italy will look to regroup ahead of their upcoming match against Chile.

TRENDING

1
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

 Lebanon
3
Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

Congo's Quest for Peace: Framework Agreement with M23 Rebels

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025