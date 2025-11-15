South Africa Triumphs Over Italy Despite Early Setback

South Africa shrugged off a red card to clinch a 32-14 victory over Italy in Turin, their second successive match overcoming such adversity. Despite Franco Mostert's early dismissal, the Springboks capitalized on Italy's missed opportunities, including Paolo Garbisi's crucial penalty failures.

Italy entered the match hopeful after their win over Australia but failed to maintain momentum, particularly in capitalizing on a numerical advantage following Mostert's red card. South Africa showcased resilience with tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van Den Berg, Grant Williams, and Ethan Hooker.

The Italian side, bolstered by Ange Capuozzo's try, ultimately struggled to convert opportunities into points. As South Africa gears up to face Ireland next, Italy will look to regroup ahead of their upcoming match against Chile.