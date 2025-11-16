Denmark's World Cup Hopes on the Line After Stalemate with Belarus

In a crucial World Cup qualifying match, Denmark managed only a 2-2 draw against Belarus, missing a golden opportunity to tighten their grip at the top of Group C.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark an early lead, but Belarus capitalized on Denmark's missed chances with goals from Valeri Gromyko and Nikita Demchenko.

Gustav Isaksen scored Denmark's equalizer late in the game. The team now faces Scotland needing at least a point to secure automatic qualification to the World Cup.

