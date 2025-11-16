Denmark's World Cup Hopes on the Line After Stalemate with Belarus
Denmark managed a 2-2 draw with Belarus, missing a chance to lead World Cup qualifying Group C. Despite starting strong with Mikkel Damsgaard's early goal, Belarus equalized and then took a lead. Denmark's Gustav Isaksen scored late, ensuring the team still needs to hold ground against Scotland to qualify.
- Denmark
In a crucial World Cup qualifying match, Denmark managed only a 2-2 draw against Belarus, missing a golden opportunity to tighten their grip at the top of Group C.
Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark an early lead, but Belarus capitalized on Denmark's missed chances with goals from Valeri Gromyko and Nikita Demchenko.
Gustav Isaksen scored Denmark's equalizer late in the game. The team now faces Scotland needing at least a point to secure automatic qualification to the World Cup.
