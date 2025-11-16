Springboks' Captain Siya Kolisi Dances to Victory at ATP Finals
South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi enjoyed an eventful Saturday in Turin, Italy. He led his team to victory over Italy in rugby and then delighted tennis fans at the ATP Finals by dancing during Carlos Alcaraz's semi-final triumph.
Siya Kolisi, the renowned South African rugby flanker, had a day to remember in Turin. After leading the Springboks to a 32-14 victory against Italy, despite an early setback with a red card, Kolisi's presence electrified the ATP Finals.
A dedicated tennis fan, Kolisi cheered on world number one Carlos Alcaraz as he faced off against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. The sporting spirit was palpable as Kolisi interacted with both players during his visit to the Inalpi Arena.
In an entertaining twist, cameras captured Kolisi dancing during breaks in the tennis match, drawing loud applause and cheers from the audience, adding to an already exciting day of sports in Turin.
