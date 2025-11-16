Preeti Pawar's Triumphant Boxing Comeback

Boxer Preeti Pawar, after a year's break due to Hepatitis A, made an impressive return by winning a medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals. Her victory against Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova was a testament to her resilience.

Pawar's journey was challenging, marked by a diagnosis mere months before the Paris Olympics. Despite the setback, she demonstrated remarkable determination and strength, culminating in a successful return to the ring.

Alongside Pawar, Indian boxers Minakshi Hooda, Ankush Phangal, and Narender Berwal also secured their spots in the semifinals, promising more successes for India at the tournament.

