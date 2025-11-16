Troy Parrott's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Ireland to World Cup Playoffs

In a nail-biting World Cup qualifier, Troy Parrott emerged as the hero for Ireland with a stunning 96th-minute goal to complete his hat-trick, securing a 3-2 victory over Hungary in Budapest. This triumph earns Ireland a chance to compete in the playoffs for the upcoming World Cup.

Hungary, boasting participation in the last three European championships, seemed poised for victory with early goals by Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga. However, Parrott leveled the game in dramatic fashion, revitalizing Ireland's prospects.

After a crucial 80th-minute equalizer, Parrott struck again in stoppage time, delivering a breathtaking comeback. Ireland, following their shock win against Portugal, now faces two playoff games in March to advance to the 2023 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)