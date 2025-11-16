Left Menu

Troy Parrott's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Ireland to World Cup Playoffs

Troy Parrott's last-minute goal secured Ireland a playoff spot in next year's World Cup with a dramatic 3-2 win over Hungary. Despite trailing at halftime, Parrott's second-half heroics led Ireland to victory, setting up upcoming March playoff games for a chance to compete in the 2023 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:50 IST
Troy Parrott's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Ireland to World Cup Playoffs

In a nail-biting World Cup qualifier, Troy Parrott emerged as the hero for Ireland with a stunning 96th-minute goal to complete his hat-trick, securing a 3-2 victory over Hungary in Budapest. This triumph earns Ireland a chance to compete in the playoffs for the upcoming World Cup.

Hungary, boasting participation in the last three European championships, seemed poised for victory with early goals by Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga. However, Parrott leveled the game in dramatic fashion, revitalizing Ireland's prospects.

After a crucial 80th-minute equalizer, Parrott struck again in stoppage time, delivering a breathtaking comeback. Ireland, following their shock win against Portugal, now faces two playoff games in March to advance to the 2023 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025