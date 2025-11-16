Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's Last Dance: Portugal Secures World Cup Spot

Cristiano Ronaldo will head to a record sixth World Cup as Portugal secures its place after a resounding 9-1 victory over Armenia. Despite missing the match due to suspension, Ronaldo remains poised for his last World Cup attempt, aiming to seize the elusive title.

Updated: 16-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:19 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo will make history at the upcoming World Cup after Portugal secured their spot with a decisive 9-1 win against Armenia. Despite being absent from the match due to suspension, Ronaldo, who will be 41 when the tournament begins, is ready for his last opportunity to clinch the elusive title.

Portugal ensured no slip-ups as Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves both achieved hat tricks, firmly establishing their team's dominance in Group F. Portugal's victory, coupled with Hungary's unexpected loss to Ireland, sealed their top position and a guaranteed entry to the World Cup, set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ronaldo, who has already led Portugal to European success, now aims to capture the one major trophy he lacks. Meanwhile, Ireland's Troy Parrott became a hero in their dramatic comeback win over Hungary, securing the Irish a chance in the playoffs. As the football world anticipates the 2024 World Cup, all eyes remain on whether Ronaldo can add one last triumph to his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

