France's Second-String Squad Secures Victory Over Azerbaijan

A second-string French team overcame a shaky start to defeat Azerbaijan 3-1, concluding their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win. Although some players lacked cohesion, their motivation remained high as squad spots for the upcoming tournament are still available. France tops Group D with 16 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:34 IST
France's Second-String Squad Secures Victory Over Azerbaijan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's second-string team displayed resilience in Baku, securing a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday. Despite a nervy start, the team's depth was evident as they wrapped up their World Cup qualification journey with a triumphant win.

Coach Didier Deschamps rotated the entire lineup after already qualifying last Thursday following the victory over Ukraine. Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Maghnes Akliouche, and an own-goal by Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev helped France overturn Renat Dadashov's initial lead for Azerbaijan.

With this win, France tops Europe's Group D, amassing 16 points from six matches. The successful campaign ensures they carry momentum into the next phase. The team is now poised for a favorable position at the World Cup draw on December 5, with a cohesive and motivated squad heading into the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

