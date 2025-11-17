France's Second-String Squad Secures Victory Over Azerbaijan

France's second-string team displayed resilience in Baku, securing a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday. Despite a nervy start, the team's depth was evident as they wrapped up their World Cup qualification journey with a triumphant win.

Coach Didier Deschamps rotated the entire lineup after already qualifying last Thursday following the victory over Ukraine. Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Maghnes Akliouche, and an own-goal by Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev helped France overturn Renat Dadashov's initial lead for Azerbaijan.

With this win, France tops Europe's Group D, amassing 16 points from six matches. The successful campaign ensures they carry momentum into the next phase. The team is now poised for a favorable position at the World Cup draw on December 5, with a cohesive and motivated squad heading into the tournament.

