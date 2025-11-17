Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Angst Amid Defeat Against Norway

Italy's national football team suffered a significant setback after a 4-1 defeat to Norway at Milan's San Siro Stadium, leaving fans worried about the looming World Cup playoffs in March.

The crucial match forced Italy to seek an almost impossible nine-goal margin to secure an automatic spot in the 2026 World Cup. Instead, the Azzurri failed to even achieve a consolation win and now face potentially missing the tournament for a third time running.

Reflecting on the recent history, Italy's playoff performances have been disappointing. Failure in previous World Cup qualifications following playoff losses have amplified fans' concerns, with many reminiscing about Italy's glorious past moments on the world stage.